Over 30 civilians killed or injured across 3 Ukrainian oblasts in 15 August Russian strikes
Ukrainian authorities report that 31 civilians have been killed or injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv, Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on 15 August.
Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: Russian forces claimed the lives of three civilians in Donetsk Oblast on 15 August: two in the settlement of Verkhnokamianske and one in Mykolaivka. Five more people were injured in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours: three in Novohrodivka and two in Kostiantynivka.
The Russians targeted the village of Prykolotne in Kharkiv Oblast in the afternoon, setting fire to furniture, building structures and the roof of a warehouse building. Six people were injured. A 45-year-old and a 58-year-old man were killed.
Additionally, the Russian attack on the village of Zolochiv resulted in a house being set ablaze and caused damage to a preschool, the Zolochiv community arts centre, three shops, 30 houses, the administrative services centre, and premises belonging to a business.
Six people were injured in Zolochiv, including one child.
One person was killed and five others injured, including one child, in Kherson Oblast on Thursday.
A man, 71, was injured in a Russian attack on the village of Tomyna Balka at 06:00 on Friday, 16 August.
Before that, the Russians targeted a residential building in the settlement of Antonivka, leaving a 65-year-old local resident injured.
