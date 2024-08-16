All Sections
Over 30 civilians killed or injured across 3 Ukrainian oblasts in 15 August Russian strikes

Roman PetrenkoFriday, 16 August 2024, 09:49
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast. Stock Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian authorities report that 31 civilians have been killed or injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv, Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on 15 August.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Russian forces claimed the lives of three civilians in Donetsk Oblast on 15 August: two in the settlement of Verkhnokamianske and one in Mykolaivka. Five more people were injured in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours: three in Novohrodivka and two in Kostiantynivka.

The Russians targeted the village of Prykolotne in Kharkiv Oblast in the afternoon, setting fire to furniture, building structures and the roof of a warehouse building. Six people were injured. A 45-year-old and a 58-year-old man were killed.

Additionally, the Russian attack on the village of Zolochiv resulted in a house being set ablaze and caused damage to a preschool, the Zolochiv community arts centre, three shops, 30 houses, the administrative services centre, and premises belonging to a business.

Six people were injured in Zolochiv, including one child.

One person was killed and five others injured, including one child, in Kherson Oblast on Thursday.

A man, 71, was injured in a Russian attack on the village of Tomyna Balka at 06:00 on Friday, 16 August.

Before that, the Russians targeted a residential building in the settlement of Antonivka, leaving a 65-year-old local resident injured.

Kharkiv OblastKherson OblastDonetsk Oblastattack
