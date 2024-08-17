All Sections
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided bombs

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 17 August 2024, 02:58
Aftermath of the attacks in Sumy Oblast. Stock Photo: Oblast Military Administration

The Russians attacked Sumy Oblast 48 times over the past 24 hours, including guided bomb airstrikes on four hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village, or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "[A total of] 161 explosions were recorded. Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Esman, Shalyhyne, Druzhba and Seredyna-Buda hromadas came under attacks."

Details: Nova Sloboda hromada came under guided bomb attacks and mortar fire (six explosions).

Velyka Pysarivka hromada was attacked with FPV drones, missiles and mortars (17 explosions).

Bilopillia hromada experienced FPV drone strikes as well as mortar and artillery fire (19 explosions).

Druzhba hromada was hit by artillery (three explosions).

The Russians attacked Khotin with guided bombs (eight explosions).

Yunakivka hromada came under guided bomb attacks too (six explosions).

Krasnopillia hromada was hit by artillery, mortar fire and FPV drones (68 explosions).

The Russians used six air-dropped mines to attack Esman hromada. It came under a guided bomb airstrike as well.

Seredyna-Buda hromada was shelled with artillery and hit by FPV drones (13 explosions).

Artillery shelling was recorded in Myropillia hromada (seven explosions).

The Russians used five air-dropped mines to attack Shalyhyne hromada.

