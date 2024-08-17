Russians hit 9-storey apartment block in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast: 1 civilian killed, 4 injured – photo
Russian forces targeted the city of Myrnohrad in Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast, on the evening of 17 August, leaving one civilian dead and four injured.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The city came under enemy fire again tonight. The Russians hit a nine-storey apartment block still under construction."
Details: Filashkin said three people were known to have been injured. "There are probably other casualties – we are checking this information," he added.
Update: Filashkin later reported that at present, one person is known to have been killed and four others injured.
Previously: On 17 August, a Russian strike destroyed an apartment block in the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast. One man was rescued from under the rubble and is in a serious condition.
