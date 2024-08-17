All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians hit 9-storey apartment block in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast: 1 civilian killed, 4 injured – photo

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 17 August 2024, 18:39
Russians hit 9-storey apartment block in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast: 1 civilian killed, 4 injured – photo
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Myrnohrad. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces targeted the city of Myrnohrad in Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast, on the evening of 17 August, leaving one civilian dead and four injured.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The city came under enemy fire again tonight. The Russians hit a nine-storey apartment block still under construction."

Advertisement:
 

Details: Filashkin said three people were known to have been injured. "There are probably other casualties – we are checking this information," he added.

Update: Filashkin later reported that at present, one person is known to have been killed and four others injured.

Previously: On 17 August, a Russian strike destroyed an apartment block in the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast. One man was rescued from under the rubble and is in a serious condition.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblastwarcasualties
Advertisement:

Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video

US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day

Kremlin launches information campaign to downplay losing Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukraine's spy chief names radio communication centre, airport and air base in Russia as targets of recent drone attacks

Ukraine's Ground Forces show new group of Russian PoWs captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians hit apartment building and gas pipeline in Kramatorsk
Over 30 civilians killed or injured across 3 Ukrainian oblasts in 15 August Russian strikes
Russians actively advance on 3 fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
12:32
Lithuania records reduction of Russian troops in Kaliningrad Oblast amid Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast
12:21
Ukrainian forces capture another settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
11:59
Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video
11:59
Ukraine encircles Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, prepares for long fight – WSJ
11:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 2 Shahed drones, Russian missiles fail to hit targets
11:27
​​For first time since 1999, trade turnover between Russia and EU falls below 5 billion euros
11:00
US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day
10:12
Austria's far-right wants to stop payments to EU military fund that helps Ukraine
09:59
No threat to Ternopil residents: chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels in air have dropped below normal
09:56
Reinforced concrete shelters being installed in Kursk and Kurchatov
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: