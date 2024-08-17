Chechen leader Kadyrov claims he received Tesla cybertruck from Elon Musk and plans to send it to war in Ukraine – video

Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Kremlin-controlled Chechnya, has boasted that he received a Tesla cybertruck from Tesla founder Elon Musk and vowed to send it to the front line in Ukraine.

Source: Kadyrov on Telegram

Quote: "We’ve received a Tesla cybertruck from dear Elon Musk. I was delighted to test-drive the new vehicle and have personally made sure that it’s not called the Cyberbeast for nothing. It’s a really invulnerable and fast animal. A manoeuvrable car that can reach an outstanding speed and copes well with obstacles. A very comfortable car."

Details: Kadyrov promised that because of these excellent characteristics, the cyber vehicle would shortly be sent to the war in Ukraine.

The video shows Kadyrov test-driving the vehicle with a machine gun mounted on the roof. The Chechen leader then drapes himself in a cartridge belt and starts posing in front of the machine gun.

Kadyrov did not explain how the cybertruck was obtained or who installed the weapon on the vehicle.

He thanked Musk for the cybertruck and invited him to visit Grozny, where he said he would receive him "as his dearest guest". Kadyrov also said he was waiting for Musk to announce new developments regarding the war.

Musk did not respond to Kadyrov's message.

