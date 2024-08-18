Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
Russian forces have launched yet another attack on Kyiv with cruise missiles at around 07:00, just two hours after attempting to deliver a ballistic missile strike. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed all the targets.
Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration
Details: Early reports indicate that the Russians used Iskander-K-type missiles, which undertook long, complex manoeuvres across several Ukrainian oblasts before attempting to strike targets on the southern front.
Ukrainian air defence assets and personnel have shot down all the targets.
There was no damage or casualties in Kyiv.
Quote from Popko: "We are grateful to the air defence personnel for their reliable protection. However, it's important to remember that our own safety largely depends on ourselves. Namely, adhering to safety measures — particularly by staying in shelters during threats."
