All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 18 August 2024, 07:58
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
Air defence systems. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have launched yet another attack on Kyiv with cruise missiles at around 07:00, just two hours after attempting to deliver a ballistic missile strike. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed all the targets.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: Early reports indicate that the Russians used Iskander-K-type missiles, which undertook long, complex manoeuvres across several Ukrainian oblasts before attempting to strike targets on the southern front.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian air defence assets and personnel have shot down all the targets.

There was no damage or casualties in Kyiv.

Quote from Popko: "We are grateful to the air defence personnel for their reliable protection. However, it's important to remember that our own safety largely depends on ourselves. Namely, adhering to safety measures — particularly by staying in shelters during threats."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

missile strikeKyivwar
Advertisement:

Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video

US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day

Kremlin launches information campaign to downplay losing Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukraine's spy chief names radio communication centre, airport and air base in Russia as targets of recent drone attacks

Ukraine's Ground Forces show new group of Russian PoWs captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues

All News
missile strike
No damage and casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
Russian missile attack on Sumy: two people injured
Ten cars burned near apartment building in Sumy as result of Russian morning attack – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
12:32
Lithuania records reduction of Russian troops in Kaliningrad Oblast amid Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast
12:21
Ukrainian forces capture another settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
11:59
Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video
11:59
Ukraine encircles Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, prepares for long fight – WSJ
11:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 2 Shahed drones, Russian missiles fail to hit targets
11:27
​​For first time since 1999, trade turnover between Russia and EU falls below 5 billion euros
11:00
US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day
10:12
Austria's far-right wants to stop payments to EU military fund that helps Ukraine
09:59
No threat to Ternopil residents: chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels in air have dropped below normal
09:56
Reinforced concrete shelters being installed in Kursk and Kurchatov
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: