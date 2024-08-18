No damage or casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv

The Russians attacked Kyiv simultaneously with North Korean-made ballistic missiles and attack drones on the morning of 18 August. The ballistic missiles were shot down on approach to the capital, and the Russian drones were destroyed so that the residents of the capital did not even hear the sounds of combat efforts.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "This morning, at about 05:00, the enemy used ballistic weapons to launch a missile attack on Kyiv. This is the third ballistic missile attack on the capital in August, with a clear interval of 6 days between the attacks!

Preliminary data shows that this attack was almost identical to the previous two. This information, which is being verified, indicates that the Ruscists again, for the third time in a row, most likely used KN-23, North Korean-made ballistic missiles. Once again, our air defence assets prevented the enemy from achieving their goal and hitting Kyiv.

The preliminary data shows that the ballistic missiles were shot down on approach to the capital."

Details: Popko also said that almost simultaneously with the ballistic missiles, several Russian attack UAVs were flying towards Kyiv. However, Ukrainian air defence soldiers made sure that Kyiv residents did not even hear the sounds of their combat efforts. All Russian drones were destroyed far outside the city.

No damage was recorded in Kyiv, and no casualties were reported.

