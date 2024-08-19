Elon Musk denies gifting Tesla Cybertruck to Chechen leader Kadyrov

Tesla founder Elon Musk has denied the claim made by Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Kremlin-controlled Chechnya, who previously boasted that he had received a Tesla Cybertruck as a gift from the American entrepreneur.

Source: Musk's response to a post by American writer, professor and political commentator Seth Abramson on Twitter (X)

Details: Abramson shared a video showing Kadyrov in a Cybertruck equipped with a machine gun, expressing his confusion about the situation.

"I'm confused. US Military Academy at West Point just had Elon Musk as its convocation speaker, when Musk is providing vehicles ready for military use to sanctioned enemies of America? Why isn't this the biggest story in America today? Why is West Point coddling a man working openly against the US?" Abramson tweeted, tagging Musk in the post.

Screenshot: Abramson on Twitter (X)

Details: The Tesla founder responded in the comments in a rather dismissive manner, denying that he had given the Cybertruck to Kadyrov.

"Are you seriously so retarded that you think I donated a Cybertruck to a Russian general? That’s amazing," Musk wrote.

Screenshot: Musk on Twitter (X)

Background:

Earlier, Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Kremlin-controlled Chechnya, boasted that he received a Tesla cybertruck from Tesla founder Elon Musk and vowed to send it to the front line in Ukraine.

