All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Elon Musk denies gifting Tesla Cybertruck to Chechen leader Kadyrov

Iryna BalachukMonday, 19 August 2024, 07:43
Elon Musk denies gifting Tesla Cybertruck to Chechen leader Kadyrov
Screenshot

Tesla founder Elon Musk has denied the claim made by Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Kremlin-controlled Chechnya, who previously boasted that he had received a Tesla Cybertruck as a gift from the American entrepreneur.

Source: Musk's response to a post by American writer, professor and political commentator Seth Abramson on Twitter (X)

Details: Abramson shared a video showing Kadyrov in a Cybertruck equipped with a machine gun, expressing his confusion about the situation.

Advertisement:

"I'm confused. US Military Academy at West Point just had Elon Musk as its convocation speaker, when Musk is providing vehicles ready for military use to sanctioned enemies of America? Why isn't this the biggest story in America today? Why is West Point coddling a man working openly against the US?" Abramson tweeted, tagging Musk in the post. 

 
Screenshot: Abramson on Twitter (X)

Details: The Tesla founder responded in the comments in a rather dismissive manner, denying that he had given the Cybertruck to Kadyrov. 

"Are you seriously so retarded that you think I donated a Cybertruck to a Russian general? That’s amazing," Musk wrote.

Advertisement:
 
Screenshot: Musk on Twitter (X)

Background:

  • Earlier, Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Kremlin-controlled Chechnya, boasted that he received a Tesla cybertruck from Tesla founder Elon Musk and vowed to send it to the front line in Ukraine. 

Support UP or become our patron!

MuskKadyrov
Advertisement:

Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision

Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack

Russians hit Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, damage reported

Ukrainian Foreign Minister says partners can make two crucial decisions to help after Russian missile attack

Explosion rocks one of Russia's largest refineries: fire breaks out

Oil and gas drilling platforms catch fire in Black Sea – media

All News
Musk
Chechen leader Kadyrov claims he received Tesla cybertruck from Elon Musk and plans to send it to war in Ukraine – video
Donald Trump tells Elon Musk how he warned Putin against invading Ukraine
SpaceX spends significant resources to counter Russian attempts to jam Starlink, Elon Musk says
RECENT NEWS
18:27
7 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
17:47
UK Ambassador says Russian airstrikes will not succeed against Ukrainians' iron will
17:42
Lithuania and Taiwan help restore kindergarten destroyed by Russians in Kyiv Oblast
17:40
Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision
17:26
Over 100 combat engagements across war zone since day began: Russians mount almost 40 attacks on Pokrovsk front
17:17
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos
16:57
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack
16:43
Poland did not shoot down air object flying from Ukraine due to bad atmospheric conditions
16:19
EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack
15:59
IAEA mission to visit Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on 27 August
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: