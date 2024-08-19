Russians attack Toretsk and Zarichne, killing four civilians

The Russian military attacked the city of Toretsk and the village of Zarichne in Donetsk Oblast on the afternoon of 19 August. As a result of the attack, four local residents were killed.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook

Quote from the prosecutor's office: "On 19 August, the occupiers attacked Toretsk again. Early information indicates that the enemy used artillery against the civilian population. A 71-year-old pensioner succumbed to a severe shrapnel wound in the yard of her home.

In addition, the village of Zarichne of Lyman hromada came under Russian attack. The ammunition hit the residential area. Three civilians aged between 61 and 72 – a man and a married couple – received fatal injuries on the street." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Details: Prosecutors added that in the second case, the type of weapon used in the Russian attack is still being clarified.

Based on these facts, a pre-trial investigation was started under Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).



