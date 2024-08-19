All Sections
India agrees to transfer messages between Zelenskyy and Putin – Bloomberg

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 19 August 2024, 16:10
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, plans to visit the city of Kyiv on 23 August. Sources report that India has agreed to transfer messages between Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

Source: Bloomberg

Quote: "The South Asian nation has, however, agreed to relay messages between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the people said, asking not to be named as discussions are private."

Details: Sources, familiar with this issue, note that Modi turned down the role of a mediator in stopping Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Modi is to visit Ukraine a few weeks after visiting Russia.

Modi’s unwillingness to facilitate stopping the war can be partially explained with India’s dependence on Russia in terms of cheap oil and armament.

Reportedly, Modi’s visit to Kyiv will be limited to a few hours for security reasons.

From Ukraine’s point of view, it is important for Zelenskyy to meet with Modi in order to discuss the role of India in restoring peace in the region, as stated by a person familiar with this issue. India plays a key role in Zelenskyy’s determination to win the favour of key countries of the so-called Global South.

At the June Peace Summit in Switzerland India was among the countries who did not sign a final statement.

People familiar with the agenda report that a meeting with Modi is unlikely to result in some important announcements, even though several agreements, including those which concern agriculture and defence, are under development. Before visiting Ukraine, Modi will also visit Poland, which would become the first visit of the Indian leader to that country in the last four decades.

The Zoria-Mashproekt Ukrainian state company was negotiating with Indian private companies regarding joint production of gas turbines, used at warships, as reported by the people familiar with the course of the talks. The two countries are also discussing the production of planes and aircraft engines in India.

Support UP or become our patron!

