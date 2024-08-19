Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, destroying two houses and car – photos

The Russian army struck several districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 19 August.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "During the day the enemy attacked several districts of the oblast. In the Nikopol district, they struck the city of Nikopol, as well as Myrove, Marhanets and Pokrov hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. The aggressor deployed artillery and kamikaze drones. A projectile was dropped from a UAV.

A fire broke out. Two houses and a car were destroyed. A residential building was damaged."

Photo: Serhii Lysak

Details: The Russians also shelled the Synelnykove and Kryvyi Rih districts with artillery and damaged infrastructure, solar panels and an outbuilding in Zelenodolsk hromada.

In the afternoon the Russians launched a reconnaissance drone in the direction of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, but it was shot down by Ukraine’s defence forces. Solar panels were damaged as a result.

