Russia loses 1,330 soldiers, 5 tanks and 52 artillery systems over past 24 hours
Tuesday, 20 August 2024, 08:12
Russian forces have lost 1,330 soldiers killed and wounded over the past 24 hours, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost about 601,800 soldiers in total.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 601,800 (+1,330) military personnel;
- 8,518 (+5) tanks;
- 16,521 (+26) armoured combat vehicles;
- 17,156 (+52) artillery systems;
- 1,166 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 926 (+1) air defence systems;
- 367 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 13,864 (+55) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,438 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 23,142 (+95) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,885 (+22) special vehicles and other equipment.
