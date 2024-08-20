Russia loses 1,330 soldiers, 5 tanks and 52 artillery systems over past 24 hours

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have lost 1,330 soldiers killed and wounded over the past 24 hours, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost about 601,800 soldiers in total.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 601,800 (+1,330) military personnel;

8,518 (+5) tanks;

16,521 (+26) armoured combat vehicles;

17,156 (+52) artillery systems;

1,166 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

926 (+1) air defence systems;

367 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+0) helicopters;

13,864 (+55) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,438 (+1) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

23,142 (+95) vehicles and tankers;

2,885 (+22) special vehicles and other equipment.

