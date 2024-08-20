Excess of chlorine recorded in Ternopil Oblast's air after Russian attack on industrial facility

In Ternopil Oblast, a fire at an industrial facility caused by a Russian attack resulted in a 4-to-10-fold increase of chlorine in the air.

Source: Oksana Chaichuk, the chief state sanitary doctor of Ternopil Oblast, during a briefing at the Ternopil Oblast Military Administration, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "At a rate of 0.1 milligrammes per cubic metre, there is an excess [of chlorine] of 0.4 to 1.01. 4 to 10 times [above the norm] in atmospheric air.

We recommend that Ternopil residents restrict their time spent outside. Limit the flow of ambient air into closed rooms. If possible, employ a recuperator.

Curtain windows and doors to be covered with damp blankets to prevent chlorine from entering the room. It is also advised to decrease time spent in bodies of water."

Details: It is advised that preschool employees keep children inside. Parents are recommended, if possible, to take their children from kindergarten and leave them at home until special recommendations are given.

A commission on technological and environmental safety and emergencies in the oblast is being consulted.

In the morning, Chaichuk reported that a wave of chlorine-filled air was advancing towards the town of Terebovlia and the village of Kozova.

Background: Russian forces hit an industrial facility in Ternopil Oblast during a nighttime attack, causing a fire. Residents are urged to shut their windows and refrain from staying outdoors for long periods of time.

