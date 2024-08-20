All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian forces hit industrial facility in Ternopil: people are advised to close windows tightly – photos

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 20 August 2024, 09:50
Russian forces hit industrial facility in Ternopil: people are advised to close windows tightly – photos
Photo: State Emergency Service

The Russian forces hit an industrial facility in Ternopil Oblast during a nighttime attack, causing a fire. Residents are urged to close their windows tightly and refrain from staying outdoors for long periods of time. 

Source: a briefing by representatives of Ternopil Oblast Military Administration (TOMA)

Quote from Viktor Usenko, deputy head of TOMA: "During a night attack, the enemy struck an industrial facility. A fire broke out." 

Advertisement:

Details: Viktor Maslei, Head of the State Emergency Service in Ternopil Oblast, said that the Russians hit one of the tanks where fuel and lubricants were stored

Firefighters received information about a fire at an enterprise in Ternopil at around 03:00. 90 firefighters and 20 fire appliances were engaged to extinguish the fire. The fire was contained at 06:20. The fire is currently being extinguished. No one was injured in the incident.

Oksana Chaichuk, the chief state sanitary doctor of the oblast, said that the harmful substances reached the high layers of the atmosphere, which are dissipating with the movement of air masses – the speed of air masses is 10 metres per minute. The masses are moving towards the settlements of Terebovlia and Kozova. 

Advertisement:

She said that currently, there are no excessive levels of harmful substances in the air. However, until more accurate air and water samples are taken, she urged people to refrain from long walks outdoors, keep children indoors and close windows.

 
 

Support UP or become our patron!

attackTernopilfirewar
Advertisement:

Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision

Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack

Russians hit Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, damage reported

Ukrainian Foreign Minister says partners can make two crucial decisions to help after Russian missile attack

Explosion rocks one of Russia's largest refineries: fire breaks out

Oil and gas drilling platforms catch fire in Black Sea – media

All News
attack
Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast: over 250 explosions and 4 civilians injured
Ukrainian emergency worker injured in repeat Russian strike on substation
Almost 300 Russian UAVs attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast in one day
RECENT NEWS
18:27
7 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
17:47
UK Ambassador says Russian airstrikes will not succeed against Ukrainians' iron will
17:42
Lithuania and Taiwan help restore kindergarten destroyed by Russians in Kyiv Oblast
17:40
Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision
17:26
Over 100 combat engagements across war zone since day began: Russians mount almost 40 attacks on Pokrovsk front
17:17
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos
16:57
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack
16:43
Poland did not shoot down air object flying from Ukraine due to bad atmospheric conditions
16:19
EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack
15:59
IAEA mission to visit Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on 27 August
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: