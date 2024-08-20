Russian forces hit industrial facility in Ternopil: people are advised to close windows tightly – photos

The Russian forces hit an industrial facility in Ternopil Oblast during a nighttime attack, causing a fire. Residents are urged to close their windows tightly and refrain from staying outdoors for long periods of time.

Source: a briefing by representatives of Ternopil Oblast Military Administration (TOMA)

Quote from Viktor Usenko, deputy head of TOMA: "During a night attack, the enemy struck an industrial facility. A fire broke out."

Details: Viktor Maslei, Head of the State Emergency Service in Ternopil Oblast, said that the Russians hit one of the tanks where fuel and lubricants were stored.

Firefighters received information about a fire at an enterprise in Ternopil at around 03:00. 90 firefighters and 20 fire appliances were engaged to extinguish the fire. The fire was contained at 06:20. The fire is currently being extinguished. No one was injured in the incident.

Oksana Chaichuk, the chief state sanitary doctor of the oblast, said that the harmful substances reached the high layers of the atmosphere, which are dissipating with the movement of air masses – the speed of air masses is 10 metres per minute. The masses are moving towards the settlements of Terebovlia and Kozova.

She said that currently, there are no excessive levels of harmful substances in the air. However, until more accurate air and water samples are taken, she urged people to refrain from long walks outdoors, keep children indoors and close windows.

