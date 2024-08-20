EU mission arrives in Ukraine to check implementation of Ukraine Facility plan

The EU mission came to Ukraine to monitor the implementation of the Ukraine Facility Plan's indicators.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy

Details: The European delegation was led by Marlene Rosemarie Madsen, Head of Economic and Sectoral Policy at the Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations.

Quote: "Over the next three days, we will engage with our European colleagues on the progress of implementing the indicators of the Ukraine Plan under the Ukraine Facility programme from the EU for the third and fourth quarters of this year," said Deputy Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev.

According to the report, during the first panel discussion, the head of the European delegation, Marlene Rosemary Madsen, praised the organisation of work on coordination and monitoring of reform implementation, as well as the fact that some indicators are being implemented ahead of schedule.

Ukraine intends to execute nine further indicators in the third quarter of 2024, allowing it to receive €4 billion in November 2024, with €1.5 billion coming from grants. The following steps will be carried out:

Increased staffing at the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office;

Amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine and the Criminal Procedural Code of Ukraine on the fight against corruption will come into force;

Approval of the action plan for the implementation of the Asset Recovery Strategy for 2023-2025;

Approval of a comprehensive Demographic Development Strategy for the period up to 2040;

Adoption of Deregulation Action Plan;

Entry into force of the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers on amendments to the State Strategy for Regional Development for 2021-2027;

Implementation of the REMIT Act;

Adoption of the Law of Ukraine on Prevention, Reduction and Control of Industrial Pollution;

Development of a conceptual note defining the scope of deviations from the rules of EIA and SEA.

Background: The Ukrainian Ministry of Economy has launched a dashboard to monitor the Ukraine Plan's implementation under the EU Ukraine Facility initiative.

