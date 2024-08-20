German President calls on Hungary to preserve unity in EU on Ukraine

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who visited the Hungarian city of Sopron the day before, has called on the Hungarian authorities to maintain cohesion in the European Union.

Source: a statement by Steinmeier, as quoted by DW

Details: Steinmeier also stressed the importance of a united EU position in supporting Ukraine, which is defending itself against the Russian full-scale invasion.

After the meeting with Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok, Steinmeier said that Hungary's important role as the current EU Council presidency is to "strengthen unity within the EU and promote constructive common solutions for our common future matters".

Steinmeier added that he hoped Hungary would "accept and fulfil this role".

He also pointed out, in particular, the need to maintain a common position on assistance to Ukraine.

Quote: "We must leave no room for doubt that NATO and the EU are united in their support for Ukraine."

Background: At the end of July, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that Hungary was becoming more isolated in the EU, and its position irritated the other member states.

