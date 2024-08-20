All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

German President calls on Hungary to preserve unity in EU on Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaTuesday, 20 August 2024, 08:39
German President calls on Hungary to preserve unity in EU on Ukraine
Stock Photo: Getty Images

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who visited the Hungarian city of Sopron the day before, has called on the Hungarian authorities to maintain cohesion in the European Union.

Source: a statement by Steinmeier, as quoted by DW

Details: Steinmeier also stressed the importance of a united EU position in supporting Ukraine, which is defending itself against the Russian full-scale invasion.

Advertisement:

After the meeting with Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok, Steinmeier said that Hungary's important role as the current EU Council presidency is to "strengthen unity within the EU and promote constructive common solutions for our common future matters".

Steinmeier added that he hoped Hungary would "accept and fulfil this role".

He also pointed out, in particular, the need to maintain a common position on assistance to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We must leave no room for doubt that NATO and the EU are united in their support for Ukraine." 

Background: At the end of July, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that Hungary was becoming more isolated in the EU, and its position irritated the other member states.

Support UP or become our patron!

GermanyHungaryEUUkraine
Advertisement:

Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision

Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack

Russians hit Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, damage reported

Ukrainian Foreign Minister says partners can make two crucial decisions to help after Russian missile attack

Explosion rocks one of Russia's largest refineries: fire breaks out

Oil and gas drilling platforms catch fire in Black Sea – media

All News
Germany
Scholz comments on media reports on German military aid for Ukraine
German defence industry stocks fall amid discussion over aid to Ukraine
Germany hands over short-range variation of IRIS-T system to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
18:27
7 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
17:47
UK Ambassador says Russian airstrikes will not succeed against Ukrainians' iron will
17:42
Lithuania and Taiwan help restore kindergarten destroyed by Russians in Kyiv Oblast
17:40
Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision
17:26
Over 100 combat engagements across war zone since day began: Russians mount almost 40 attacks on Pokrovsk front
17:17
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos
16:57
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack
16:43
Poland did not shoot down air object flying from Ukraine due to bad atmospheric conditions
16:19
EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack
15:59
IAEA mission to visit Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on 27 August
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: