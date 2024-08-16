All Sections
Nordic-Baltic countries write to EU over concerns about Hungary's decision to ease entry for Russians

Iryna Balachuk, Ivanna KostinaFriday, 16 August 2024, 12:52
Representatives of the Baltic and Nordic European countries have written to the European Commission to express concern about Hungary's decision to ease visa requirements for Russian and Belarusian citizens.

Source: European Pravda, citing a letter addressed to Ylva Johansson, the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, posted on Twitter (X) by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna

Details: The ministers said Hungary's decision was unjustified, given that Russia is waging war against Ukraine and intensifying its hybrid actions against the EU.

Quote from the letter: "Regardless of whether it falls under national or Union competence, we are worried that this decision may constitute a serious security risk to all Member States. … Hungary's reply, your analysis and the next steps will be of the utmost importance in ensuring our national security."

The letter was signed by the foreign ministers and the interior or justice ministers of Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland.

Background:

  • On 1 August, the EU demanded that Hungary respond to concerns that Budapest's decision to ease visa requirements for Russian and Belarusian nationals would increase the risk of espionage in the bloc.
  • The largest group in the European Parliament, the European People's Party, had previously complained that loosening the regulations could create "serious loopholes for espionage activities".

