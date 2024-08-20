All Sections
Hungary still to explain to EU easing of entry for Russians and Belarusians – media

Iryna Balachuk, Iryna KutielievaTuesday, 20 August 2024, 10:15
Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary. Photo: Facebook

Hungary has not yet explained to the EU its decision to simplify entry requirements for Russian and Belarusian citizens.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Euractiv, a European news website 

Details: On 19 August, the deadline set by the European Commission for Hungary to respond to the question of easing entry requirements for Russian and Belarusian citizens expired.

Ylva Johansson, European Commissioner for Home Affairs, sent a letter to her Hungarian counterpart, Sándor Pintér, in early August asking for an explanation of the changes made to Hungary's immigration scheme.

Johansson asked Budapest to reply to an annexe of questions "no later than 19 August".

A spokesperson for the European Commission confirmed to Euractiv that as of the afternoon of 19 August, there had been no response from the Hungarian side.

Background:

  • Representatives of the Baltic and Nordic European countries had written to the European Commission to express concern about Hungary's decision to ease visa requirements for Russian and Belarusian citizens.
  • The largest group in the European Parliament, the European People's Party, had previously complained that easing the rules could create "grave loopholes for espionage activities".
  • Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó is convinced that Budapest's decision to simplify entry for Russians and Belarusians does not threaten the Schengen area.

Support UP or become our patron!

