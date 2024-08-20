Russians kill another resident of Kherson Oblast

A local resident was fatally injured in the village of Zmiivka in Kherson Oblast as a result of a drone attack.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: He said that Russian troops were firing on Kherson and Kherson oblast "from morning till night" and attacking civilians with drones. In addition to the fatality mentioned, nine people were injured on Tuesday alone, three of them children.

The situation in the city's coastal areas of Dnipro is the most critical.

Prokudin called on people to evacuate and urged them to call the Kherson Oblast Military Administration hotline.

