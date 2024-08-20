45,000 people need to be evacuated from Sumy Oblast – Ukraine's Interior Ministry

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has said that a total of 45,000 people are to be evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy Oblast.

Source: Klymenko in response to journalists’ questions at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities in the city of Kropyvnytskyi, as reported by the news agency Ukrinform

Quote: "We need to evacuate about 45,000 people in Sumy Oblast – that's what the Defence Council decided. Eventually, I mean – this is not an urgent evacuation. So far, we have evacuated about 21,000 people, including 5,000 children, specifically from Sumy. And in Sumy, we have selected the best volunteers from the National Police and the State Emergency Service so that this evacuation is orderly and systematic."

Details: Klymenko said they will try to persuade those who are reluctant to leave to change their minds, but all children must be evacuated from the area. "Most people go to relatives and friends, but some don’t have that option, so they are taken to neighbouring Poltava and Kyiv oblasts."

