DeepState reports Russian advance in 3 settlements of Donetsk Oblast
Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 00:22
Analysts of the DeepState project have updated their map on the night of 20-21 August, reporting that Russian forces had advanced in three settlements of Donetsk Oblast.
Source: DeepState analytical project
Quote: "The enemy advanced in Pivnichne, Druzhba and Zavitne, and near Novohrodivka and Hryhorivka. Battles are ongoing in New-York."
Advertisement:
Details: DeepState added that they would update the map of the Ukrainian military operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast the following day.
Support UP or become our patron!