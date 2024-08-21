The settlements of Druzhba and Pivnichne. Screenshot: DeepState map

Analysts of the DeepState project have updated their map on the night of 20-21 August, reporting that Russian forces had advanced in three settlements of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState analytical project

Quote: "The enemy advanced in Pivnichne, Druzhba and Zavitne, and near Novohrodivka and Hryhorivka. Battles are ongoing in New-York."

Details: DeepState added that they would update the map of the Ukrainian military operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast the following day.

