DeepState reports Russian advance in 3 settlements of Donetsk Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 21 August 2024, 00:22
DeepState reports Russian advance in 3 settlements of Donetsk Oblast
The settlements of Druzhba and Pivnichne. Screenshot: DeepState map

Analysts of the DeepState project have updated their map on the night of 20-21 August, reporting that Russian forces had advanced in three settlements of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState analytical project

Quote: "The enemy advanced in Pivnichne, Druzhba and Zavitne, and near Novohrodivka and Hryhorivka. Battles are ongoing in New-York."

Details: DeepState added that they would update the map of the Ukrainian military operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast the following day.

