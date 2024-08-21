All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence attacks Savasleika airfield, sources claim three Russian aircraft destroyed

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 21 August 2024, 17:29
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence attacks Savasleika airfield, sources claim three Russian aircraft destroyed
Savasleika airfield. Screenshot: Google Maps

On 16 August, Ukraine's Defence Intelligence conducted a special operation in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, attacking the Savasleika military airfield with loitering munitions.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence 

Details: According to the source, the attack destroyed a MІG-31 aircraft (either a K or I modification) and two Іl-76 cargo planes, and also damaged approximately five aircraft, most likely MІG-31K/Is.

There are presently no videos or formal confirmations for this information.

The previous attack on Savasleika airfield was launched on 13 August, resulting in damage to the fuel and lubricant warehouse and a MІG-31K/I aircraft.

According to satellite data, 11 MIG-31K/I aircraft, IL-76 planes, and five Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters were present at the airfield during the 13 August attack.

