Ukraine's Armed Forces attack Russian Savasleyka air base: MiG-31K jet takes off there – photo, video

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 14 August 2024, 07:29
Ukraine's Armed Forces attack Russian Savasleyka air base: MiG-31K jet takes off there – photo, video
Ukrainian UAV. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Explosions have been heard in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, where the Savasleyka air base is located. This air base is known to house MiG-31K fighter jets capable of carrying Kinzhal missiles, according to Russian Telegram channels.

Source: Astra Telegram channel

Details: Local residents noticed drones flying over the settlements of Veletma and Savasleyka in the early morning. The flight of the UAVs, sounds of air defence responding and the explosions were captured on video.

Astra noted that the Savasleyka air base is located near these settlements.

According to open sources, the air base is home to a branch of the 4th Centre for Combat Application and Crew Training of the Russian Defence Ministry. It is situated 12 km northwest of the town of Kulebaki.

Local channels reported "about 10 strikes" on the Savasleyka air base. They also claim that access to Kulebaki has been blocked.

 
Photo: Astra

Ukraine’s Air Force frequently reports the takeoff of MiG-31K fighters, which can carry Kinzhal missiles, from the Savasleyka air base. As a result of which, air-raid warnings were issued across Ukraine.

