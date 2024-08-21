All Sections
Moscow may face electricity deficit due to sanctions

Viktor VolokitaWednesday, 21 August 2024, 18:50
Photo: The Moscow Times

Moscow, the capital of Russia, may face an electricity shortage in the coming years.

Source: the draft General Scheme for the Development of Russian Energy until 2042, as reported by The Moscow Times

Details: The scheme prepared by the System Operator (the unified dispatcher of the Russian power system) estimates that Russia may face a deficit of 1.6 GW by 2030 and of 4.2 GW by 2042.

For the first time, the System Operator warned of future problems with the power supply of the Moscow Oblast last year, citing difficulties with the maintenance of foreign equipment as the reason. 

The issue concerns gas turbines for thermal power plants that were left without spare parts and repairs following the strengthening of Western sanctions in June 2023.

Specifically, General Electric and Siemens refused to maintain the turbines of Russian thermal power plants. The System Operator estimates that foreign turbines facilitated about 9% of the capacity of the Russian energy system.

In order to cover the deficit in the power supply of Moscow, a new gas station with a total power of 1 GW must be built using power-steam units, the General Scheme states.

In addition to this, two direct current power transmission lines with a capacity of at least 1.5 GW each must be built between the Kursk and the Novovoronezh Nuclear Power Plants.

The cost of construction is estimated to be 174 to 351 billion roubles (US$1.9 billion to US$3.8 billion).

Background: The Moscow Stock Exchange has essentially turned into a currency exchange office, with the Chinese yuan now being its primary currency following the imposition of US sanctions.

