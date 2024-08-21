Czech President names several scenarios of Russia's war against Ukraine ending

Czech President Petr Pavel has shared his thoughts on when Russia's war against Ukraine would end.

Source: Petr Pavel in the PoliTalk podcast, writes Novinky, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pavel believes that the war in Ukraine will continue until there is enough force to persuade both sides that armed measures are ineffective for achieving their political objectives.

Advertisement:

Quote: "It can happen this year, but it can happen next year, and maybe many years later," the Czech president said.

"It is possible that the conflict can switch from a hot phase to a frozen one, which can last for years," Pavel added.

"I predict that in a few years, both parties will realise that they cannot go any further and will engage in negotiations.

Advertisement:

World powers, particularly the United States and China, should contribute significantly to this. And press both countries politically, economically, and diplomatically to negotiate", Pavel added.

He stated that the EU is a powerful economic and political force, but it cannot exert influence alone, thus it must work together with the United States and all of the world's democracies.

In the same podcast, Pavel described the Nord Stream-1 and Nord Stream-2 pipelines as a legal target to be attacked in the Russian-Ukrainian war, while emphasising that he had no evidence of Ukraine’s involvement in the attack.

Pavel also believes that Ukraine’s NATO accession should not depend on regaining full control over all its territory.

Support UP or become our patron!