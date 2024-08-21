"Our bombs will get you anywhere!": Ukraine's Air Force chief reveals footage of strikes on Russians in Kursk Oblast

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, emphasised that the Air Force staff only target Russian soldiers, military equipment and positions in Kursk Oblast.

Source: Oleshchuk on social networks

Details: Lieutenant General adds that, following the Russian authorities' announcement of the evacuation of civilians from Kursk Oblast’s border, the Russians have been taking positions in civilian settlements in order to dig in and perform other defensive activities.

Advertisement:

At the same time, Oleshchuk claims that Ukraine’s forces regularly monitor Russian movements and that Ukrainian aviation focuses solely on the clusters of Russian troops.

Quote: "We see and know everything. Our precision bombs will get you anywhere!

Advertisement:

I am grateful for the Air Force's tactical aviation pilots for their effective strikes against clusters of enemy personnel and equipment, as well as their positions."

Support UP or become our patron!