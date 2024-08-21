Dozens of popular services, including Telegram, face multiple malfunction issues in Russia
Outages have affected numerous popular services and apps, including Telegram, WhatsApp, Apple services, Steam, and Pornhub, in Russia.
Source: data from Downdetector; Russian Telegram channels; Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti
Russian messaging app Telegram is experiencing a significant outage, with users primarily in Russia and Uzbekistan reporting issues. Many are encountering unusually long loading times and delays in message updates.
This information is based on the data from Downdetector, a platform for online app status information
The platform recorded a sharp increase in reports about issues with Telegram at around 14:12 on 21 August.
Comments indicate that users from Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan are experiencing the outage. Users in Russia are reporting that the app only works with a VPN.
Update: In addition to Telegram, there are also issues with WhatsApp, Skype, Discord, and iMessage in Russia.
Users in Russia are reporting widespread outages affecting various services and websites, including:
- Wikipedia
- Government services: Gosuslugi, Rostelecom, Federal Tax Service services
- Outage tracking site: Sboi.rf
- Apple services
- Gaming platforms: Steam store, online games Dota 2 and Roblox
- Video streaming service Twitch
- Developer platform GitHub
- Pornhub
Additionally, there are issues with services provided by Russian telecom operators and banks.
Support UP or become our patron!