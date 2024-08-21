All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Dozens of popular services, including Telegram, face multiple malfunction issues in Russia

Artur KryzhnyiWednesday, 21 August 2024, 14:54
Dozens of popular services, including Telegram, face multiple malfunction issues in Russia
Stock photo: Getty Images

Outages have affected numerous popular services and apps, including Telegram, WhatsApp, Apple services, Steam, and Pornhub, in Russia.

Source: data from Downdetector; Russian Telegram channels; Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Russian messaging app Telegram is experiencing a significant outage, with users primarily in Russia and Uzbekistan reporting issues. Many are encountering unusually long loading times and delays in message updates.

Advertisement:

This information is based on the data from Downdetector, a platform for online app status information 

 
Infographic: Downdetector

The platform recorded a sharp increase in reports about issues with Telegram at around 14:12 on 21 August. 

Comments indicate that users from Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan are experiencing the outage. Users in Russia are reporting that the app only works with a VPN.

Advertisement:

Update: In addition to Telegram, there are also issues with WhatsApp, Skype, Discord, and iMessage in Russia.

Users in Russia are reporting widespread outages affecting various services and websites, including:

  • Wikipedia
  • Government services: Gosuslugi, Rostelecom, Federal Tax Service services
  • Outage tracking site: Sboi.rf
  • Apple services
  • Gaming platforms: Steam store, online games Dota 2 and Roblox
  • Video streaming service Twitch
  • Developer platform GitHub
  • Pornhub

Additionally, there are issues with services provided by Russian telecom operators and banks.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russia
Advertisement:

Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision

Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack

Russians hit Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, damage reported

Ukrainian Foreign Minister says partners can make two crucial decisions to help after Russian missile attack

Explosion rocks one of Russia's largest refineries: fire breaks out

Oil and gas drilling platforms catch fire in Black Sea – media

All News
Russia
Russia postpones local elections indefinitely in seven Kursk Oblast districts
UK intelligence reports personnel shortages in Russian Armed Forces amid Ukrainian incursion in Kursk
Indian PM says he will share prospects for ending Russo-Ukrainian war during his visit to Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
18:45
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, discusses restoration of power system after Russian attack
18:27
7 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
17:47
UK Ambassador says Russian airstrikes will not succeed against Ukrainians' iron will
17:42
Lithuania and Taiwan help restore kindergarten destroyed by Russians in Kyiv Oblast
17:40
Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision
17:26
Over 100 combat engagements across war zone since day began: Russians mount almost 40 attacks on Pokrovsk front
17:17
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos
16:57
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack
16:43
Poland did not shoot down air object flying from Ukraine due to bad atmospheric conditions
16:19
EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: