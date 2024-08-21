Russians wound two locals in Kherson Oblast

The Russian army used a drone to drop explosives in Antonivka and Kizomys on 21 August, injuring two people.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "At around 18:30, the Russian military used a UAV to drop bombs on an Antonivka resident.

Advertisement:

The ambulance team transported a man, 32, to hospital. He sustained a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg."

Details: In Kizomys, the Russian forces attacked a man on his own porch using a drone.

The man, 57, sustained a blast and traumatic brain injuries, as well as a contusion.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!