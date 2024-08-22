All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Czech President considers Nord Stream gas pipelines legitimate targets in war

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 22 August 2024, 00:42
Czech President considers Nord Stream gas pipelines legitimate targets in war
Petr Pavel. Photo: Getty Images

Czech President Petr Pavel considers the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines to be legitimate targets for attack in the Russo-Ukrainian war, although he stresses that he has no evidence of Ukraine's involvement in the attack.

Source: Pavel on the PoliTalk podcast, as quoted by Novinky 

Details: Pavel noted that when an armed conflict occurs, it is waged not only against military targets, but also against strategic ones.

Advertisement:

Quote: "And pipelines are a strategic target. If the attack was aimed at cutting off the supply of gas and oil to Europe and returning money back to Russia, then – and I'm speaking hypothetically – it would be a legitimate target." 

More details: At the same time, Pavel stressed that he had no clear information that Ukraine was behind the pipeline bombings.

Pavel also rejected the suggestion that the attack on the pipelines had caused significant problems for Europeans: "At the time, we already had a number of alternatives, so Nord Stream was not a critical pipeline on which Europe's energy security depended. Of course, it caused some complications, but not the ones that we could not handle."

Advertisement:

He added that pipelines have always been and will always be a target because they have the potential to influence a conflict in one direction or another.

Background:

  • On 15 August, The Wall Street Journal reported that Ukrainian top officials were involved in the blowing up of a gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea. In particular, it was claimed that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had approved the operation to blow up Nord Stream and then tried unsuccessfully to cancel it. The operation was supposedly carried out under the supervision of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • Kyiv denies any involvement of Ukrainian top officials. The German investigation also found no evidence of their involvement.
  • At the same time, it was revealed that the German Prosecutor General had issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian citizen in connection with suspected involvement in the attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

CzechiaNord Stream 2
Advertisement:

Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision

Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack

Russians hit Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, damage reported

Ukrainian Foreign Minister says partners can make two crucial decisions to help after Russian missile attack

Explosion rocks one of Russia's largest refineries: fire breaks out

Oil and gas drilling platforms catch fire in Black Sea – media

All News
Czechia
Czech President names several scenarios of Russia's war against Ukraine ending
Czechia to buy ammunition for Ukraine at expense of Russian frozen assets
Czech President believes Ukraine can join NATO while partially occupied
RECENT NEWS
18:45
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, discusses restoration of power system after Russian attack
18:27
7 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
17:47
UK Ambassador says Russian airstrikes will not succeed against Ukrainians' iron will
17:42
Lithuania and Taiwan help restore kindergarten destroyed by Russians in Kyiv Oblast
17:40
Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision
17:26
Over 100 combat engagements across war zone since day began: Russians mount almost 40 attacks on Pokrovsk front
17:17
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos
16:57
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack
16:43
Poland did not shoot down air object flying from Ukraine due to bad atmospheric conditions
16:19
EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: