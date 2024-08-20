All Sections
Czechia to buy ammunition for Ukraine at expense of Russian frozen assets

Khrystyna Bondarieva Tuesday, 20 August 2024, 12:34
Czechia to buy ammunition for Ukraine at expense of Russian frozen assets
Czech Defence Minister Jana Černochová. Photo: her Twitter (X)

Part of the proceeds from Russian assets frozen in the European Union will be used to supply ammunition to Ukraine as part of the Czech initiative.

Source: Czech Defence Minister Jana Černochová announced this on Tuesday, reports European Pravda

Details: Jana Černochová reports that this is another demonstration of foreign partners' confidence in the effectiveness of the Czech project. 

Quote from Jana Černochová: "Part of the proceeds from the frozen Russian assets in the EU will be used to supply Ukraine with ammunition purchased by Czechia. This is the decision of the European Union.

Thus, we can purchase hundreds of thousands more of the much-needed large-calibre ammunition for Ukraine.

This is another proof of our allies' confidence in Czechia and our ammunition initiative. This is a unique opportunity to support Ukraine, use resources that firstly belonged to Russia, and save the public finances of European countries."

The head of the Czech ministry did not specify how much ammunition Ukraine could receive in this way.

Background: It was reported that the Czech initiative could provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with 50,000 to 100,000 large-calibre projectiles per month. By the end of the year, their total number should reach 500,000.

