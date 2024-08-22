Russia loses another 1,130 soldiers over past day
Thursday, 22 August 2024, 08:06
Russia has lost 1,130 soldiers killed and wounded, 46 artillery systems and 7 tanks over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 604,140 (+1,130) military personnel;
- 8,529 (+7) tanks;
- 16,567 (+25) armoured combat vehicles;
- 17,262 (+46) artillery systems;
- 1,166 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 931 (+3) air defence systems;
- 367 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 13,998 (+96) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,443 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 23,280 (+59) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,904 (+17) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
