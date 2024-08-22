All Sections
Russia loses another 1,130 soldiers over past day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 22 August 2024, 08:06
Russia loses another 1,130 soldiers over past day
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,130 soldiers killed and wounded, 46 artillery systems and 7 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • approximately 604,140 (+1,130) military personnel;
  • 8,529 (+7) tanks;
  • 16,567 (+25) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 17,262 (+46) artillery systems;
  • 1,166 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 931 (+3) air defence systems;
  • 367 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 328 (+0) helicopters;
  • 13,998 (+96) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,443 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 23,280 (+59) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,904 (+17) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

