Russia loses another 1,130 soldiers over past day

Russia has lost 1,130 soldiers killed and wounded, 46 artillery systems and 7 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 604,140 (+1,130) military personnel;

8,529 (+7) tanks;

16,567 (+25) armoured combat vehicles;

17,262 (+46) artillery systems;

1,166 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

931 (+3) air defence systems;

367 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+0) helicopters;

13,998 (+96) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,443 (+1) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

23,280 (+59) vehicles and tankers;

2,904 (+17) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

