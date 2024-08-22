Russians attack village of Tomaryne in Kherson Oblast, killing person

Russian forces have struck the village of Tomaryne in Kherson Oblast, killing an 87-year-old woman.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A local resident was killed in the Russian attack on Tomaryne."

Details: Prokudin said the 87-year-old woman had fallen victim to the Russian attack. "Unfortunately, her injuries were fatal," he wrote.

Prokudin also reported that the settlements of Tomyna Balka, Komyshany, Antonivka, Novoberyslav, Mykilske, Novodmytrivka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Kizomys, Veletenske, Novovorontsovka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Bilozerka, Pryozerne, Poniativka, Shliakhove, Chervonyi Maiak, Vysoke, Novooleksandrivka, Vesele, Olhivka, Burhunka and the city of Kherson came under Russian fire and airstrikes over the past day.

Russian troops targeted critical infrastructure, including a shopping centre, educational and medical institutions, churches, office buildings and a catering establishment, along with the oblast’s residential areas, including 7 apartment buildings and 36 houses. In addition, they damaged a water supply system, outbuildings, a garage, cars and agricultural machinery.

One person was killed and 18 others injured as a result of the Russian aggression.

