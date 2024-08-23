The Russians are transporting Ukrainian grain from the temporarily occupied territories to Iran.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Details: The Russians have established a new logistics route for the illegal export of Ukrainian grain. In particular, agricultural products are transported by train from Luhansk Oblast to the Caspian Sea and then to Iran.

At the same time, the Kremlin is not satisfied with the drop in yields in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast, although the reason is that the occupiers destroyed the irrigation system when they blew up the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

