All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia exports grain from occupied territories of Ukraine to Iran

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 23 August 2024, 01:39
Russia exports grain from occupied territories of Ukraine to Iran
Ukrainian grain. Photo: National Resistance Center

The Russians are transporting Ukrainian grain from the temporarily occupied territories to Iran.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Details: The Russians have established a new logistics route for the illegal export of Ukrainian grain. In particular, agricultural products are transported by train from Luhansk Oblast to the Caspian Sea and then to Iran.

Advertisement:

At the same time, the Kremlin is not satisfied with the drop in yields in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast, although the reason is that the occupiers destroyed the irrigation system when they blew up the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Support UP or become our patron!

IranRussiaoccupation
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
Iran
Pentagon closely monitoring Russia's cooperation with Iran, North Korea and China
US "deeply concerned" about possible transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia
Iran reported to be preparing to supply Russia with 120-km-range ballistic missiles
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: