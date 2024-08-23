Russia loses 1,190 soldiers and 45 artillery systems over past 24 hours

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine's defence forces continue to inflict losses on the Russian military. Over the past day alone, Russia has lost 1,190 soldiers killed and wounded, 32 armoured combat vehicles, 4 tanks and 45 artillery systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from the General Staff: "Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some of the figures for total enemy losses – cruise missiles. The total figure has been adjusted, and daily losses are presented as usual."

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 605,330 (+1,190) military personnel;

8,533 (+4) tanks;

16,599 (+32) armoured combat vehicles;

17,307 (+45) artillery systems;

1,167 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

932 (+1) air defence systems;

367 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+0) helicopters;

14,025 (+27) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,442 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

23,329 (+49) vehicles and tankers;

2,910 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

