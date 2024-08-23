Ukraine's Independence Day has become one of biggest holidays for Ukrainians – survey

The attitude towards Independence Day has changed radically in Ukraine over the past 11 years.

Source: Kyiv International Institute of Sociology survey

Quote: "The attitude towards the Independence Day of Ukraine has radically changed from 2013 to 2024. In 2013, this holiday was the most important or favourite for 12% of Ukrainians, and for 64% in 2024.

In 2013, it was one of the least popular holidays (only Constitution Day was less popular), and now it is one of the 3 most popular holidays in Ukraine, second only to the two main religious holidays."

Details: In addition, the poll shows that the vast majority of Ukrainians (at least 87%) support Ukraine's independence. Only 0.3% believe that Ukraine should be united with Russia. Absolute support for independence was a well-established fact before 2014, but now this support has even grown further.

Survey methodology:

In the analysis of the attitude towards Independence and the Independence Day holiday of Ukraine, we used the data from KIIS omnibus studies conducted from 2013 to 2024. The question about which holidays are most important or favourite depends on the date of the survey. The closer the survey is to this holiday, the more often respondents mention it. Therefore, to study the dynamics, we usually ask about holidays every year at the same time (in February). Questions about attitudes towards Independence are less dependent on the season of data collection.

Surveys that were conducted in the period until February 2020 were conducted by the personal (face-to-face) interview method, and after that by the telephone interview method (computer-assisted telephone interviews). In terms of geographical coverage, until February 2014, the survey included all territories of Ukraine, but after February 2014, temporarily occupied Crimea and certain territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts were not included. Since February 2022, surveys have not included new temporarily occupied territories. The sample of each survey is mostly about 1000-2000 respondents.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 2.9%.

Under the conditions of a full-scale invasion, in addition to the specified formal error, a certain systematic deviation can be added, but no more than 5-6% percent.

