"Your country's courage inspires": Trump greets Ukrainians on Independence Day

Ulyana Krychkovska, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 24 August 2025, 10:55
Your country's courage inspires: Trump greets Ukrainians on Independence Day
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posted online a letter from his American counterpart Donald Trump, in which Trump congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: On behalf of the American people, Trump extended his greetings and best wishes to Zelenskyy and "the courageous people of Ukraine as you celebrate 34 years of independence".

Quote from Trump: "The people of Ukraine have an unbreakable spirit, and your country's courage inspires many. As you mark this important day, know the United States respects your fight, honours your sacrifices and believes in your future as an independent nation.

Now is the moment to bring an end to the senseless killing. The United States supports a negotiated settlement that leads to a durable, lasting peace that ends the bloodshed and safeguards Ukraine's sovereignty and dignity."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Trump for his greetings.

Quote from Zelenskyy "We appreciate your kind words for the Ukrainian people, and we thank the United States for standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in defending what is most valuable: independence, freedom and guaranteed peace. We believe that by working together, we can put an end to this war and achieve real peace for Ukraine."

Read more: Security guarantees for Ukraine: main focus and challenges in Europe–Trump talks

Background:

  • The Guardian reported that Trump intends to leave it to Russia and Ukraine to organise a meeting between their leaders, thereby stepping back from negotiations on ending the Russo-Ukrainian war for now.
  • Trump lashed out at his predecessor Joe Biden for not permitting Ukraine to attack Russia, saying that this took away Kyiv's chance of winning the war.
  • On 21 August, Trump said he would be able to assess the possibility of achieving peace in Ukraine "within two weeks"

