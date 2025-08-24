Self-proclaimed Belarusian president bids Ukraine peaceful skies and mentions "sincere friendship" between states

Self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has sent greetings to the people of Ukraine on Independence Day.

Source: Lukashenko’s press service

Quote: "Living side by side in peace and harmony has long been the destiny of the Belarusian and Ukrainian peoples.

Close coexistence has established unbreakable blood ties between our peoples, reinforced by a shared historical fate, common Christian values and sincere friendship.

No matter how external forces try to pull us in different directions, Belarus remains open to Ukrainians. We are committed to mutually beneficial cooperation and constructive dialogue with our southern neighbours.

From the bottom of my heart, I wish the citizens of Ukraine to find their own answer to today’s challenges, and your multinational country – peaceful skies, solidarity and truly independent development."

Why this matters: Belarus is a "union state" of Russia and has been providing its territory for Russian troops from the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It was from Belarusian territory in February 2022 that the offensive on northern Ukraine, including Kyiv and Chernihiv Oblasts, began.

Throughout the war, Russian forces have used Belarusian military airfields and training grounds, as well as launched missiles on Ukrainian targets from Belarusian territory.

