All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Self-proclaimed Belarusian president bids Ukraine peaceful skies and mentions "sincere friendship" between states

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 24 August 2025, 11:30
Self-proclaimed Belarusian president bids Ukraine peaceful skies and mentions sincere friendship between states
Alexander Lukashenko. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has sent greetings to the people of Ukraine on Independence Day.

Source: Lukashenko’s press service

Quote: "Living side by side in peace and harmony has long been the destiny of the Belarusian and Ukrainian peoples.

Advertisement:

Close coexistence has established unbreakable blood ties between our peoples, reinforced by a shared historical fate, common Christian values and sincere friendship.

No matter how external forces try to pull us in different directions, Belarus remains open to Ukrainians. We are committed to mutually beneficial cooperation and constructive dialogue with our southern neighbours.

From the bottom of my heart, I wish the citizens of Ukraine to find their own answer to today’s challenges, and your multinational country – peaceful skies, solidarity and truly independent development."

Why this matters: Belarus is a "union state" of Russia and has been providing its territory for Russian troops from the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It was from Belarusian territory in February 2022 that the offensive on northern Ukraine, including Kyiv and Chernihiv Oblasts, began.

Throughout the war, Russian forces have used Belarusian military airfields and training grounds, as well as launched missiles on Ukrainian targets from Belarusian territory.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Independence DayLukashenkoBelaruswar
Advertisement:
Canada to provide Ukraine with drones, ammunition and armoured vehicles worth over US$700m
Zelenskyy awards new ranks to chief of General Staff and other officials
Ukrainian canoeist Liudmyla Luzan wins fourth gold at world championships
Port in Russia's Leningrad Oblast on fire after drone attack
Zelenskyy greets Ukrainians on Independence Day
Pentagon has been blocking Ukraine from long-range strikes on Russia for months – WSJ
All News
Independence Day
"Your country's courage inspires": Trump greets Ukrainians on Independence Day
Zelenskyy greets Ukrainians on Independence Day
European Council building lit up in blue and yellow – photo
RECENT NEWS
16:19
Ukraine hits Syzran oil refinery in Russia's Samara Oblast – video
16:09
Former mayor of Kherson released from Russian captivity
15:57
Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not need US permission to strike Russia
15:49
Zelenskyy reports very positive results in Donetsk Oblast, says details to follow
15:07
Air-raid warning issued in Crimea as missiles reportedly target Crimean Bridge
15:05
Storm destroys Ukrainian Black Cloud installation at Burning Man in US
14:51
Ukraine strikes Ust-Luga sea terminal in Russia's Leningrad Oblast
13:50
G7 foreign ministers to hold virtual meeting on Ukraine's Independence Day
13:34
Zelenskyy awards Trump's envoy Kellogg with Order of Merit
13:20
Canada to provide Ukraine with drones, ammunition and armoured vehicles worth over US$700m
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: