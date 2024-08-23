Biden announces new US aid package in conversation with Zelenskyy

US President Joe Biden called Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to offer his greetings on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day (24 August), announce the allocation of a new military aid package, and reaffirm his steadfast support for the Ukrainian people.

Source: White House, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Biden expressed the unwavering support of the people of Ukraine from America during the conversation with Zelenskyy, and reiterated his belief that Ukraine will remain a "free, sovereign and independent country".

Advertisement:

He also stated that by the end of the day, the United States will announce a new package of military support to Ukraine.

"The package includes air defence missiles to protect Ukraine’s critical infrastructure; counter-drone equipment and anti-armor missiles to defend against Russia’s evolving tactics on the battlefield; and ammunition for frontline soldiers and the mobile rocket systems that protect them," Biden listed.

The American president also mentioned the sanctions imposed against almost 400 legal entities and individuals that contribute to Russia's illegal war.

Advertisement:

Previously, AP reported that the new package of US military assistance will contain equipment worth up to US$125 million, which will be delivered from the warehouses of the US Armed Forces.

Updated: Zelenskyy has also commented on the conversation with Biden, during which he thanked him for the warm greetings and the unwavering American support.

Quote: "I also thanked the United States for approving another round of sanctions today, this time targeting Russia's fuel and energy sectors, metallurgy, finance, and military-industrial complex. I emphasised the need for a continued sanctions pressure on Russia."

Details: Zelenskyy also mentioned the allocation of a new Us defence support package. According to him, Ukraine urgently requires the delivery of weaponry from the promised packages, particularly additional air defence systems, to ensure the safety of Ukrainian towns, villages, and critical infrastructure.

Background: The last package of military assistance worth US$200 million was announced at the end of July.

Support UP or become our patron!