US to announce new US$125 million military assistance package – Associated Press

US President Joe Biden's administration will send a new military assistance package to Ukraine worth approximately US$125 million.

Source: Associated Press

Details: According to US officials, the latest assistance package includes air defence missiles, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Javelins and several other anti-tank missile systems. It also includes systems and equipment for counter-drone and electronic warfare, 155mm and 105mm artillery shells, vehicles and other equipment.

AP reported that the assistance is being provided despite Washington seeking to better understand Kyiv's actions in Russia.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because this assistance package has not yet been publicly announced. The official announcement could be made as early as Friday, ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day.

The weapons are being provided under the presidential drawdown authority, meaning they will come from Pentagon stockpiles and can be delivered faster.

Background: On 22 August, the US Embassy warned of possible Russian strikes on Ukrainian targets before Ukraine’s Independence Day.

