Russians attack 13 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 4 people

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 24 August 2024, 03:50
Aftermath of the attacks on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces have conducted 87 attacks on 13 hromadas in Sumy Oblast over the past day, injuring four civilians. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "[A total of] 265 explosions were recorded. Mykolaivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Berezivka, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyne, Druzhba, Svesa and Seredyna-Buda hromadas came under fire."

Details: Krasnopillia hromada was hit by artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), mortars, a guided bomb airstrike, FPV drones and explosive devices dropped from UAVs (87 explosions).

There were FPV drone attacks and a guided bomb airstrike (5 explosions) in Hlukhiv hromada.

Druzhba hromada experienced guided bomb airstrikes and mortar fire (14 explosions).

The Russians attacked Bilopillia hromada with a guided bomb airstrike, FPV drones and mortar fire (11 explosions).

The Russians used three air-dropped mines to attack Esman hromada. An FPV drone strike was also recorded (4 explosions).

Velyka Pysarivka hromada was targeted with mortars, grenade launchers, FPV drones and explosive devices dropped from UAVs (40 explosions).

The Russians hit Shalyhyne hromada with a guided bomb airstrike, mortars and FPV drones (8 explosions). A local resident was injured due to the FPV drone attack.

Seredyna-Buda hromada came under attacks from mortars, FPV drones and artillery (18 explosions).

Berezivka hromada was attacked with a guided bomb (5 explosions).

Guided bomb airstrikes were also recorded in Svesa hromada (5 explosions).

Nova Sloboda hromada experienced a guided bomb airstrike and an FPV drone attack (3 explosions).

There was artillery shelling in Myropillia hromada (1 explosion).

Mykolaivka hromada was struck by a guided bomb (2 explosions).

The Russians also launched a missile strike on the Sumy district, injuring three civilians.

