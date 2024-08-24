Russia loses another 1,160 soldiers and 9 tanks in one day
Saturday, 24 August 2024, 07:42
Russia has lost 1,160 soldiers killed and wounded and 9 tanks over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 606,490 (+1,160) military personnel;
- 8,542 (+9) tanks;
- 16,620 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;
- 17,349 (+42) artillery systems;
- 1,169 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 935 (+3) air defence systems;
- 367 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 14,064 (+39) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,444 (+2) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 23,383 (+54) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,911 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
