Russia loses another 1,160 soldiers and 9 tanks in one day

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,160 soldiers killed and wounded and 9 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 606,490 (+1,160) military personnel;

8,542 (+9) tanks;

16,620 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;

17,349 (+42) artillery systems;

1,169 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

935 (+3) air defence systems;

367 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+0) helicopters;

14,064 (+39) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,444 (+2) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

23,383 (+54) vehicles and tankers;

2,911 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

