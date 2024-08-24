All Sections
Russian bombers launch 4 Kh-22 missiles towards Zmiinyi (Snake) Island overnight

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 24 August 2024, 09:26
Russian bombers launch 4 Kh-22 missiles towards Zmiinyi (Snake) Island overnight
Ukraine’s Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, archive photo "Radio Svoboda"

Russian aircraft launched four Kh-22 cruise missiles towards Ukraine’s Zmiinyi (Snake) Island in the Black Sea on the night of 23-24 August.

Source: Air Command Pivden (South)

Details: Russian Tu-22M3 bombers attacked Ukraine’s south on the night of 23-24 August 2024, firing four Kh-22 cruise missiles towards Zmiinyi (Snake) Island. 

The Russians also struck Kherson Oblast with guided aerial bombs.

The report does not mention any aftermath of the Russian attacks.

Meanwhile, air defence of Ukraine’s south destroyed five reconnaissance UAVs, including two ZALAs, a Supercam, an Orlan-10 and a Merlin, as well as two Lancet attack UAVs, during the past day.

