Zelenskyy: War can only end with restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 24 August 2024, 17:14
Zelenskyy: War can only end with restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised that the Russo-Ukrainian war can only end with the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and the prevention of future Russian aggression. Ukraine will seek to achieve this through diplomacy, though it is open to using force.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference in Kyiv on 24 August

Quote: "The war can only end with the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and the prevention of further aggression from [Kremlin ruler Vladimir] Putin and Russia.

We will do everything in our power to compel Putin to end this war diplomatically in order to minimise our losses, first and foremost in terms of people and time.

But if we are unable to do so, if, let's say, our partners lose heart and do not stand firmly and steadfastly against Putin's aggression and against him as a thief, we will do everything we can to ensure that our Armed Forces are ready to rightfully push Putin out of our country."

