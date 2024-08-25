Three people killed and nine injured in attacks on Sumy Oblast over 24 hours

Over the past day, Russians bombarded Sumy Oblast 74 times, killing three people and injuring nine.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "182 explosions were recorded. Sumy, Mykolaivka, Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Richky, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Nova Sloboda, Berezivka, Esman, Shalyhyne, Druzhba, Svesa, Seredyna-Buda and Znob-Novhorodske hromadas were attacked." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Krasnopillia hromada was hit by artillery, mortars, FPV drones, explosive devices dropped from UAVs and airstrikes (57 explosions in total).

The Russians launched airstrikes with guided aerial bombs on the territory of Yunakivka hromada (6 explosions).

Two civilians were killed in FPV drone attacks in Esman hromada. The Russians also fired mortars and carried out an airstrike with a guided aerial bomb.

The Russians fired artillery and mortars at Bilopillia hromada and carried out airstrikes with guided aerial bombs (16 explosions).

Richky and Druzhba hromadas were hit by guided aerial bombs (6 explosions).

Artillery, mortar and FPV drone attacks were carried out on Velyka Pysarivka hromada (45 explosions). A civilian was killed in one of the attacks.

The Russians dropped ten mines on Seredyna-Buda hromada. There were also attacks with FPV drones, which resulted in a civilian being injured.

Svesa hromada came under a Russian airstrike with a guided aerial bomb, as a result of which a civilian was injured. In addition, there was a missile attack on the hromada.

The Russians conducted a guided aerial bomb strike and fired mortars and FPV drones on Khotin hromada (7 explosions).

Berezivka hromada was hit by guided aerial bombs (2 explosions).

The Russians dropped two mines on Znob-Novhorodske hromada.

They also attacked Nova Sloboda hromada with an FPV drone.

FPV drone and mortar attacks were recorded in Shalyhyne hromada (6 explosions).

Putyvl hromada was attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

The Russians fired a missile on Mykolaivka hromada (1 explosion).

The Russians launched a missile attack on the civilian infrastructure of Sumy, as a result of which seven people were injured, with two of them in a serious condition.

