All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack civilian infrastructure in Sumy: 7 wounded, 2 in serious condition

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 24 August 2024, 23:29
Russians attack civilian infrastructure in Sumy: 7 wounded, 2 in serious condition
Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian troops launched a missile attack on the civilian infrastructure of Sumy on Saturday.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Air Force of Ukraine; Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The enemy launched a missile attack on the civilian infrastructure of the oblast centre today, on 24 August. Emergency response services have been deployed to the site of the attack. Early reports point out there are wounded. The full extent of the effects of the [Russian] attack has yet to be confirmed."

Advertisement:

Details: The Ukrainian Air Force reported on high-speed targets heading to Sumy at 17:53 and 21:01.

Ukrainska Pravda correspondents have reported the sounds of powerful explosions in the city.

​​Update: Later, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that as of 23:00, seven people were wounded as per early reports, two of whom were in serious condition as a result of two hits.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Sumywar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
Sumy
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Kursk Oblast operation thwarted Russia's plans to occupy Sumy
Russian missile attack on Sumy: two people injured
Ten cars burned near apartment building in Sumy as result of Russian morning attack – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: