Russians attack civilian infrastructure in Sumy: 7 wounded, 2 in serious condition

Russian troops launched a missile attack on the civilian infrastructure of Sumy on Saturday.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Air Force of Ukraine; Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The enemy launched a missile attack on the civilian infrastructure of the oblast centre today, on 24 August. Emergency response services have been deployed to the site of the attack. Early reports point out there are wounded. The full extent of the effects of the [Russian] attack has yet to be confirmed."

Details: The Ukrainian Air Force reported on high-speed targets heading to Sumy at 17:53 and 21:01.

Ukrainska Pravda correspondents have reported the sounds of powerful explosions in the city.

​​Update: Later, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that as of 23:00, seven people were wounded as per early reports, two of whom were in serious condition as a result of two hits.

