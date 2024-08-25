All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians hit hotel in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, overnight: foreign journalists injured – photos

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 25 August 2024, 08:42
Russians hit hotel in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, overnight: foreign journalists injured – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack on a hotel in Kramatorsk. Photo: Filashkin on Telegram

Russian forces struck a hotel in the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on the night of 24-25 August, leaving two civilians injured and one person trapped under the rubble. All three are journalists and citizens of Ukraine, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The Russians attacked Kramatorsk in the middle of the night.

Advertisement:

A hotel in the city became yet another target – two people are known to have been injured, and one more person is trapped under the rubble. All three injured are journalists, citizens of Ukraine, the US and the UK."

Details: In addition to the hotel, a nearby high-rise building was also damaged.

The prosecutor's office reports that Russian forces struck Kramatorsk at 22:35 on 24 August 2024, likely with an Iskander-M missile: "The invaders targeted a residential area, injuring two foreign media journalists aged 38 and 40 on the premises of a now destroyed local hotel. They were diagnosed with blast injuries, concussion, a broken leg, contusions and cut wounds to the body."

Advertisement:

Their colleague is likely trapped under the rubble.

Search and rescue operations are underway. Law enforcement officers and emergency workers are on the scene.

Under the procedural oversight of the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on a hotel in Kramatorsk

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk OblastwarattackUkraine
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
Donetsk Oblast
DeepState analysts report Russian advance near 4 settlements and in 1 town in Donetsk Oblast
Six more civilians, including one minor, injured in 24 August Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
Russians strike centre of Kostiantynivka, 5 people killed and 5 more injured
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: