Russians hit hotel in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, overnight: foreign journalists injured – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a hotel in Kramatorsk. Photo: Filashkin on Telegram

Russian forces struck a hotel in the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on the night of 24-25 August, leaving two civilians injured and one person trapped under the rubble. All three are journalists and citizens of Ukraine, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The Russians attacked Kramatorsk in the middle of the night.

A hotel in the city became yet another target – two people are known to have been injured, and one more person is trapped under the rubble. All three injured are journalists, citizens of Ukraine, the US and the UK."

Details: In addition to the hotel, a nearby high-rise building was also damaged.

The prosecutor's office reports that Russian forces struck Kramatorsk at 22:35 on 24 August 2024, likely with an Iskander-M missile: "The invaders targeted a residential area, injuring two foreign media journalists aged 38 and 40 on the premises of a now destroyed local hotel. They were diagnosed with blast injuries, concussion, a broken leg, contusions and cut wounds to the body."

Their colleague is likely trapped under the rubble.

Search and rescue operations are underway. Law enforcement officers and emergency workers are on the scene.

Under the procedural oversight of the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a hotel in Kramatorsk

