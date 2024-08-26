All Sections
Russian attack damages infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast: three civilians injured – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 26 August 2024, 13:00
Svitlana Onyshchuk. Photo: Onyshchuk on Facebook

An infrastructure facility has been hit in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, Ukraine’s west, during the latest large-scale Russian attack, leaving three people injured.

Source: Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration, in a video message on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy has attacked the region from different directions. Air defence units destroyed several aerial targets. Sadly, an infrastructure facility has been hit, leaving three people injured; they are now being provided with medical care."

Details: Onyshchuk added that information about the damage caused by the attack is being gathered. Relevant services are working to deal with the aftermath of the strike.

Firefighters report that they have extinguished the fires caused by the fall of missile wreckage in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

A fire erupted on the roof of a newly constructed residential building over an area of 100 sq. m in one of the settlements of the Ivano-Frankivsk district.

An outbuilding on the territory of a house caught fire in another settlement of the same district.

 
 

missile strike Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast war
