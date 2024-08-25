All Sections
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, killing 2 locals – photo

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 25 August 2024, 13:55
Photo: Kherson Oblast National Police

Russian forces struck Kherson in the morning, killing two men in Dniprovskyi district.

Source: communication department of National Police in Kherson Oblast 

Quote: "In the morning, the Russian military fired artillery at the regional centre. Two men in the Dniprovskyi district sustained injuries incompatible with life. 

A one-year-old boy was also injured. Doctors diagnosed him with a blast injury and a shrapnel wound on his left hand.

In addition, two local residents, aged 66 and 77, were injured and hospitalised. Seven private homes were damaged."

Details: Four private houses were damaged as a result of Russian artillery shelling in the coastal area at night. In addition, the body of a 62-year-old local resident was extracted from the rubble.

A 63-year-old man was injured during artillery shelling in Antonivka.

In Bilozerka, a Russian shell hit a residential building, injuring a 66-year-old woman with shrapnel. Two additional private homes and a car were damaged.

In Antonivka, the Russians dropped an explosive on a bus stop from a drone. The explosion injured a 61-year-old woman.

Overall, police reported that three people have been killed and six injured in Kherson Oblast over the past day, including a one-year-old boy.

 
The aftermath of Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
Photo:  National Police in Kherson Oblas

According to reports, the police have responded to 285 citizen statements and reports about criminal offences and other events in the last day. 22 proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code have been launched.

