Russians target 3 districts in Kherson Oblast: 1 woman killed, 14 civilians injured – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 22 August 2024, 14:28
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kherson Oblast. Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Russian forces have attacked settlements in Beryslav, Kherson and Kakhovka districts of Kherson Oblast with artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, aircraft and UAVs, claiming the life of an 84-year-old woman and injuring 14 other civilians.

Source: National Police of Ukraine (NPU) on Telegram

Details: An 84-year-old woman was reportedly killed in her own yard due to a Russian artillery attack on the village of Antonivka. Additionally, 55-year-old and 42-year-old critical infrastructure workers, who were dealing with the aftermath of earlier Russian strikes, along with four other men and one woman, were injured in the attack on the village.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kherson Oblast.
Photo: Ukraine's National Police

A 64-year-old woman was injured in the Russian bombardment of the settlement of Mykilske. The Russians targeted the village of Komyshany in the morning, leaving a 72-year-old woman and two men aged 66 and 74 injured.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kherson Oblast.
Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Russian forces dropped explosives on the settlement of Kizomys from a drone, injuring a 57-year-old man. Another 57-year-old man was injured in a Russian drone attack on the Dniprovskyi district of the city of Kherson.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kherson Oblast.
Photo: Ukraine's National Police

A 54-year-old woman was wounded by a Russian drone on the central street of Kherson in the morning.

