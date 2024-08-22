Russians target 3 districts in Kherson Oblast: 1 woman killed, 14 civilians injured – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kherson Oblast. Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Russian forces have attacked settlements in Beryslav, Kherson and Kakhovka districts of Kherson Oblast with artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, aircraft and UAVs, claiming the life of an 84-year-old woman and injuring 14 other civilians.

Source: National Police of Ukraine (NPU) on Telegram

Details: An 84-year-old woman was reportedly killed in her own yard due to a Russian artillery attack on the village of Antonivka. Additionally, 55-year-old and 42-year-old critical infrastructure workers, who were dealing with the aftermath of earlier Russian strikes, along with four other men and one woman, were injured in the attack on the village.

A 64-year-old woman was injured in the Russian bombardment of the settlement of Mykilske. The Russians targeted the village of Komyshany in the morning, leaving a 72-year-old woman and two men aged 66 and 74 injured.

Russian forces dropped explosives on the settlement of Kizomys from a drone, injuring a 57-year-old man. Another 57-year-old man was injured in a Russian drone attack on the Dniprovskyi district of the city of Kherson.

A 54-year-old woman was wounded by a Russian drone on the central street of Kherson in the morning.

