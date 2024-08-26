All Sections
Russia's largest attack: Ukraine's defence forces destroy over 200 out of 236 Russian missiles and drones

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 26 August 2024, 18:49
Infographics: Ukraine’s Air Force

Russia launched 236 aerial weapons on Ukraine on Monday, 26 August. Ukraine's air defence downed 102 missiles and 99 attack drones.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine’s Air Force, on social media

Details: On the night of 25 August and on the morning of 26 August 2024, the Russians launched a large-scale combined attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, in particular on the country's fuel and energy sector, using various types of air-, land- and sea-based missiles.

A total of 236 Russian air attack weapons were detected and tracked by the Air Force's radio engineering troops: 127 missiles and 109 attack UAVs, namely:

- 3 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles launched from the airspace of Ryazan and Lipetsk oblasts, Russia;

- 6 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Russia’s Kursk and Voronezh oblasts, and Crimea;

- 77 Kh-101 cruise missiles launched with Tu-95MS aircraft from the airspace of Volgograd Oblast and the Caspian Sea;

- 28 Kalibr cruise missiles from surface/underwater vessels in the eastern Black Sea;

- 3 Kh-22 cruise missiles from the airspace of Voronezh Oblast, Russia;

- 10 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missiles launched with Su-57 and Su-34 aircraft from the airspace of Belgorod Oblast, Russia, and from temporarily occupied Mariupol;

- 109 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from the launch areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk and Yeysk, Russia, and Chauda in Crimea.

All available weapons and equipment were used to repel the air attack: aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian defence forces, and electronic warfare units. A total of 201 air targets were shot down in the air combat: 102 missiles and 99 attack UAVs:

- 1 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile;

- 1 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile;

- 1 Kh-22 cruise missile;

- 99 Kh-101, Kalibr cruise missiles, and Kh-59/69 guided missiles;

- 99 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

In addition, several UAVs were lost on the territory of Ukraine, and two more crossed the state border with the Republic of Belarus.

