Russia's largest attack: Ukraine's defence forces destroy over 200 out of 236 Russian missiles and drones

Russia launched 236 aerial weapons on Ukraine on Monday, 26 August. Ukraine's air defence downed 102 missiles and 99 attack drones.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine’s Air Force, on social media

Details: On the night of 25 August and on the morning of 26 August 2024, the Russians launched a large-scale combined attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, in particular on the country's fuel and energy sector, using various types of air-, land- and sea-based missiles.

A total of 236 Russian air attack weapons were detected and tracked by the Air Force's radio engineering troops: 127 missiles and 109 attack UAVs, namely:

- 3 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles launched from the airspace of Ryazan and Lipetsk oblasts, Russia;

- 6 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Russia’s Kursk and Voronezh oblasts, and Crimea;

- 77 Kh-101 cruise missiles launched with Tu-95MS aircraft from the airspace of Volgograd Oblast and the Caspian Sea;

- 28 Kalibr cruise missiles from surface/underwater vessels in the eastern Black Sea;

- 3 Kh-22 cruise missiles from the airspace of Voronezh Oblast, Russia;

- 10 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missiles launched with Su-57 and Su-34 aircraft from the airspace of Belgorod Oblast, Russia, and from temporarily occupied Mariupol;

- 109 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from the launch areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk and Yeysk, Russia, and Chauda in Crimea.

All available weapons and equipment were used to repel the air attack: aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian defence forces, and electronic warfare units. A total of 201 air targets were shot down in the air combat: 102 missiles and 99 attack UAVs:

- 1 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile;

- 1 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile;

- 1 Kh-22 cruise missile;

- 99 Kh-101, Kalibr cruise missiles, and Kh-59/69 guided missiles;

- 99 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

In addition, several UAVs were lost on the territory of Ukraine, and two more crossed the state border with the Republic of Belarus.

