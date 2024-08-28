All Sections
Russia relocates 90% of its aircraft to bases outside ATACMS range – The WSJ

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 28 August 2024, 02:17
Russia relocates 90% of its aircraft to bases outside ATACMS range – The WSJ
An ATACMS missile. Photo: US Army Acquisition Support Center

A new US intelligence assessment has revealed that since Ukraine began receiving ATACMS missiles, Russia has adapted by relocating 90% of its aircraft to military bases outside the missile's range.

Source: an unnamed US official speaking to The Wall Street Journal

Details: The article stated that the Biden administration has no plans to change its position despite Ukraine's intensified calls for the US to lift the ban on using ATACMS against targets in Russia and amid the largest attack this week since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. 

The official mentioned that launching ATACMS on Russian territory would have minimal impact at this point, adding that Ukraine is likely to achieve more success with the locally produced drones it has used to strike targets in Russia in recent months.

The official said although the US has ramped up ATACMS production, supplies remain limited, and the Pentagon has only a restricted amount available to provide to Ukraine.

